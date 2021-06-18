Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 7,182 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

