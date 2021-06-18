Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vodafone Group worth $131,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,745,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

