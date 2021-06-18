Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $114,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $59.69. 7,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.