Federated Hermes Inc. Has $91.87 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Insulet worth $91,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.65. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.98. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,190.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.