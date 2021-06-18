Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

