Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,232. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

