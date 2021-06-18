Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Graham were worth $60,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Graham by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.