Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $76.90 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,105 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.79% of Henry Schein worth $76,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,372. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

