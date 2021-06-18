Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 49,249 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,806,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,249 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $118,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

