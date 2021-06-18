Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 70,567 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up about 2.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $301,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

