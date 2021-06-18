Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 735,334 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,334 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.71% of PACCAR worth $227,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,594. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

