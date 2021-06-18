Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.42% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.11. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

