Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,295,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after buying an additional 211,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 469,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

FITB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 382,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

