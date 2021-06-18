Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $442.67 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $442.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $67.99 or 0.00179696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00886433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.21 or 0.99935538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 79,953,039 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

