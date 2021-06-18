Financial Review: Lufax (LU) vs. Its Peers

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is one of 58 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lufax to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax Competitors 318 1228 1433 52 2.40

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Lufax Competitors 4.83% -32.10% 0.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion $1.79 billion 13.07 Lufax Competitors $4.23 billion $559.23 million 11.63

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Lufax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lufax beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

