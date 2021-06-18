Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.26 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

