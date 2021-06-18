Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.35.

Shares of FTT opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 over the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

