FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON FA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 42,356 shares. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.69.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.