First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $588.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

