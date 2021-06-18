First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 247,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.