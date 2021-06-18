First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

