First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Philip K.R. Pascall Sells 98,413 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

FM traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.00. 1,350,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,833. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.14. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.06 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.42.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

