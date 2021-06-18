First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Increased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,364. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27.

