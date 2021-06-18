FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.99. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

