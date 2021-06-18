FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. 2,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,814. FirstService has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

