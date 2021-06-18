Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

