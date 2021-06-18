Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

FLC opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

