FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $259.73. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

