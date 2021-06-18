FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $259.73. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.48.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
