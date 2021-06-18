Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

