Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

