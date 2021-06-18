Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

