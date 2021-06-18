Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

