Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 45,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,450. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

