Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Up 1%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.07. 29,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 42,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of C$63.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

