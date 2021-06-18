FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

