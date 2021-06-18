FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

