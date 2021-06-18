Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.80

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 43153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.