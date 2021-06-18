Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Fusion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

