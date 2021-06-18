FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By Northcoast Research

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 150,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

