FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE:VIV opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47. Avivagen has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$21.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.93 million.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

