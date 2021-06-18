FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Increased by Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.98.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.