FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitie Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

