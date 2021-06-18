GamyFi Platform (GFX) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.04 million and $44,046.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

