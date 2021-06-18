GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. 1,651,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95. GDS has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

