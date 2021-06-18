Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.92. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

