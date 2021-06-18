General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

