General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,040,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

