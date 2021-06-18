Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,218. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Generation Bio by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.