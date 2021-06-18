Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,193 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $502,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

RMD stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $241.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

