Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of AvalonBay Communities worth $517,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $210.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

